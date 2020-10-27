Advertisement

Police: Janesville brothers’ feud leads to arson arrest

(WIFR)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A feud between Janesville brothers landed one of them in jail Monday accused of setting fires at the other brother’s home as well as weapons violations, the Janesville Police Dept. reports.

According to the police department, its officers and firefighters were called to the the victim’s home in the 3300 block of Ruger Ave. around 7:30 a.m. where they found a trash container burning in the driveway and another fire near the porch. Firefighters got both under control before the blazes could engulf the home, but not before they caused some damage to the structure.

The brother who lived there told the fire scene officers about the ongoing dispute and indicated that his brother, who was identified as Alexander Logue, had alluded to coming over about the time of the fire and allegedly telling the victim to tell police “he did it.” A text message sent to the victim indicated the 29-year-old Logue was back at home and armed, JPD added.

According to police, Logue had warned his brother that he was armed and would “take out the first uniform that showed up at his house and send them to the morgue.”

After confirming Logue had a handgun and rifle, officers chose to park several blocks away from his home and caught up to him as he was seen leaving it. JPD states they found a handgun on Logue and alleges he told them he considered shooting the officers. He also reportedly admitted to having “Molotov cocktails” in his house.

Searching his home, police say they recovered several homemade incendiary devices, road flares, and other accelerants as well as a long rifle.

Logue was taken into custody and is being held on counts of carrying a concealed weapon, arson, possession of Molotov cocktails, and disorderly conduct.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Wisconsin reports far more news cases and deaths than ever before

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The record high numbers of COVID-19-related cases, hospitalizations, and deaths continued Tuesday.

Entertainment

World Championship Cheese Contest postponed until 2022

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The World Championship Cheese Contest that was originally planned for February in Madison has been postponed until 2022 due to welfare concerns.

News

Spotting child abuse during virtual learning

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Erin Sullivan
Concerns are growing that child abuse is going unnoticed during the pandemic. Reports of abuse and neglect in Madison are down significantly. Teachers are finding new ways to spot potential abuse virtually.

Badgers

Report: Badgers QB Graham Mertz tests positive for COVID-19 for second time

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
University of Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 a second time, meaning he will be out for at least the next three games for the Badgers.

Latest News

Crime

Madison police arrest suspect accused of trying to kill 71-year-old homeless man

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Madison Police Dept. arrested the man whose accused of trying to kill a 71-year-old homeless man while he slept.

Milwaukee imposes new restrictions as COVID-19 surges

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The new health order takes effect Thursday.

Local

Developer drops plans for controversial wind farm in Green Co.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The developer of a controversial wind farm in Green County has scrapped plans for the project.

News

Class during COVID: Van Buren Elementary takes each day as it comes

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tim Elliott
Changes are inevitable as students and staff settle in to the new school year

News

Madison photographer shoots nude models for pro-mask campaign

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Erin Sullivan
Madison photographer John Urban creates a pro-mask campaign called "Wear A Damn Mask" using nude models to catch attention.

News

The weather 'S' word the rest of the week is sunshine

Updated: 6 hours ago