Police: Janesville brothers’ feud leads to arson arrest

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A feud between Janesville brothers landed one of them in jail Monday accused of setting fires at the other brother’s home as well as weapons violations, the Janesville Police Dept. reports.

According to the police department, its officers and firefighters were called to the the victim’s home in the 3300 block of Ruger Ave. around 7:30 a.m. where they found a trash container burning in the driveway and another fire near the porch. Firefighters got both under control before the blazes could engulf the home, but not before they caused some damage to the structure.

The brother who lived there told the fire scene officers about the ongoing dispute and indicated that his brother, who was identified as Alexander Logue, had alluded to coming over about the time of the fire and allegedly telling the victim to tell police “he did it.” A text message sent to the victim indicated the 29-year-old Logue was back at home and armed, JPD added.

According to police, Logue had warned his brother that he was armed and would “take out the first uniform that showed up at his house and send them to the morgue.”

After confirming Logue had a handgun and rifle, officers chose to park several blocks away from his home and caught up to him as he was seen leaving it. JPD states they found a handgun on Logue and alleges he told them he considered shooting the officers. He also reportedly admitted to having “Molotov cocktails” in his house.

Searching his home, police say they recovered several homemade incendiary devices, road flares, and other accelerants as well as a long rifle.

Logue was taken into custody and is being held on counts of carrying a concealed weapon, arson, possession of Molotov cocktails, and disorderly conduct.

