Suspected car theft arrested, stolen items seized by police

CITY OF MONONA, Wis. (WMTV) - A suspected car theft was arrested early Tuesday morning after witnesses reported seeing him attempting to open the doors of parked vehicles.

A Monona Police Officer who was in the area of the observed the suspect, wearing a black sweatshirt, near apartments on the 5600 block of Bjelde Lane and Tompkins Drive. The officer told the suspect to stop but the suspect ran away, police say.

The suspect, later identified as 28-year-old Johnnie Anderson, was detained and found with multiple items from alleged car thefts, police say. It was also determined he was wanted on an outstanding Felony Warrant.

Anderson was booked into the Dane County Jail on Felony Warrant and also charged with Resisting an Officer.

The items found on Anderson are believed to have been stolen in vehicles thefts and are being held at the Monona Police Department. If you recently suffered a theft from an auto in the aforementioned area and can potentially identify the seized items as your own contact the Monona Police Department at (608) 222-0463.

