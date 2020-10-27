The weather ‘S’ word the rest of the week is sunshine

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Good Tuesday morning! Make sure to layer up this morning. We’re waking up to temperatures in the 20s almost area wide. A few places well north of Madison towards central Wisconsin could briefly drop into the upper teens. We’re also waking up to a heavy dose of cloud coverage. Luckily, most of the clouds are not being very productive. No major weather problems are expected to impact the morning commute.

Tuesday afternoon will be chilly. Highs temperatures will only be in the upper 30s to near 40s. Temperatures will be about 15 degrees below average for this time of year. The average high for today in Madison is 54 degrees. Drier air will filter into southern Wisconsin today, so the morning clouds will give way to a lot of sunshine this afternoon.

Tonight will be clear and cold. Lows will be in the mid to upper 20s. These temperatures are cold for this time of year. The average low is still a few degrees above freezing for this time of year.

Wednesday could wind up being the pick day of the week. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and warmer. It’s still not going to be warm, though. High temperatures on Wednesday will be near 50 degrees. The only downfall about Wednesday will be the wind. Expect a southwest wind at 10-15 mph.

On Thursday, a strong storm system and the remnants of Zeta will bring heavy rain to parts of the Ohio River Valley. Right now, it looks like the rain is going to stay just south of the area. If anything, we’ll just see more clouds than sunshine on Thursday. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 40s.

The sunshine is back on Friday with highs in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

The weather doesn’t look very scary for Halloween weekend. Halloween will be sunny and seasonable. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s. A cold front will slide through Saturday night. Right now, it doesn’t look like this front will bring in any rain. Hopefully, it doesn’t kick up too many clouds, so we’ll be able to see the blue moon. This front will knock our temperatures down a little. Highs temperatures on Sunday will only be in the mid to upper 40s.

Hurricane Zeta made landfall along the Yucatan Peninsula, and will continue to move north across the Gulf of Mexico today and tonight. Zeta will likely make landfall along the LA Gulf Coast Wednesday afternoon/evening. Zeta will be the 11th named storm to make landfall across the United States mainland this year, which is a record.

