Advertisement

UW health officials urge public to celebrate Halloween safely

Pumpkin Buckets For Halloween Trick Or Treat
Pumpkin Buckets For Halloween Trick Or Treat(Unspecified | Story Blocks)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Health officials are asking the public to celebrate Halloween safely this weekend.

For those who are dressing in a costume, UW Health experts say to remember that Halloween masks are not a replacement for protective face coverings.

They also strongly discourage large gatherings and traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating.

Dr. Jeff Pothof, the chief quality officer of UW Health, said this year’s recommendation for the holiday were tricky.

“When we try to think about the risk that it puts our kids at and those people handing out the candy, it just gets really hard as a medical professional to recommend that we do that this year,” he said.

Dr. Pothof said celebrating safely may include ways to celebrate with just the members of your household or organizing a virtual gathering. These can include costume contests or even a virtual spooky movie watch party.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

DeForest crossing guard celebrates 8 years of work, 80 years of life

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
A DeForest crossing guard celebrated eight years on the job on Monday, but also turned 80 years old.

News

DeForest crossing guard celebrates 80th birthday

Updated: 23 minutes ago

Local

Woman says she’s lucky to be alive after a 50-foot fall in Devil’s Lake State Park

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Tajma Hall
A Manawa woman is recovering after she survived what could have been a deadly fall in Devil’s Lake State Park.

News

Class during COVID: West Middleton Elementary explains participation and performance

Updated: 41 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Presidential Election is one week away

Updated: 41 minutes ago

News

Woman survives 60-foot fall

Updated: 42 minutes ago

News

Milton woman designs bras for others with breast cancer

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Erin Sullivan
A 33-year-old breast cancer survivor is hoping to support other women facing the same battle she once did.Lina Owen, of Milton, is designing her own line of bras. They are specifically made for mastectomy and reconstruction recovery.

News

Janesville PD executes search warrant, arrests eight on drug charges

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Eight people involved in a drug investigation were arrested Monday following the execution of a search warrant in Janesville by members of the JPD Street Crimes Unit and Patrol.

Local

MPD: Store employee, security guard injured after phones stolen at West Towne Mall

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
An employee of a cellphone store and a mall security guard were injured Saturday night after a group of suspects allegedly stole phones from a store.

Back To School

Class During COVID: West Middleton Elementary

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Leigh Mills
Examining performance and participation as students enter week 8 of virtual learning at West Middleton Elementary School.