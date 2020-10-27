UW health officials urge public to celebrate Halloween safely

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Health officials are asking the public to celebrate Halloween safely this weekend.

For those who are dressing in a costume, UW Health experts say to remember that Halloween masks are not a replacement for protective face coverings.

They also strongly discourage large gatherings and traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating.

Dr. Jeff Pothof, the chief quality officer of UW Health, said this year’s recommendation for the holiday were tricky.

“When we try to think about the risk that it puts our kids at and those people handing out the candy, it just gets really hard as a medical professional to recommend that we do that this year,” he said.

Dr. Pothof said celebrating safely may include ways to celebrate with just the members of your household or organizing a virtual gathering. These can include costume contests or even a virtual spooky movie watch party.

