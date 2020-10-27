UW Health says “winter resilience toolkits” may help people fight seasonal depression

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With the winter months coming up soon, UW Health says making a winter resilience toolkit may help people fight a seasonal type of depression.

Health officials say that cold weather and a lack of sunlight seem to be triggering factors for Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), a type of depression that usually comes on during the winter months.

About 4-6% of the US population experiences SAD, while another 10-20% have a milder form of the condition.

UW Health psychologist Shilagh Mirgain said developing a COVID-19 winter resilience toolkit may help people stay happier and healthier this winter, especially with the start of daylight savings this weekend.

Mirgain noted the following things ahead of the winter months:

Be active: Mirgain said regular exercise has been shown to reduce and prevent depression.

Shifting focus: Try to focus on helping someone or expressing gratitude rather than dwelling on negative feelings.

Stay connected with others in person or virtually

Get outside

Engaging in self care, such as getting good sleep, eating healthy foods and maintaining a daily routine.

Taking a Vitamin D3 supplement: Mirgain said the sun’s rays in Wisconsin are not enough to give residents what they need. Fish and mushrooms are also good sources of vitamin D.

Using light therapy, such as a light therapy box.

Call your doctor: If you experience negative feelings or have no interest in activities you used to enjoy, UW health said to reach out to your physician.

Some common symptoms of SAD are loss of interest in activities you already enjoy, fatigue and concentration problems.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.