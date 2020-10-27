“Wear A Damn Mask”: Madison photographer shoots nude models for pro-mask campaign

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Many organizations are using catchy slogans and images to encourage people to wear masks. One Madison photographer is attempting to spread that same message, but his approach will probably make you look twice.

Disclaimer : some of these images are not for younger audience members

John Urban has been caring for his aging parents. “Both of my parents were dealing with some health issues. So guess who was taking care of them? Me,” says Urban. That’s a difficult task without a global virus, clearly even more so with. “I wasn’t worried about myself with the virus, but if I did get sick who would take care of them? And as I was out, I was seeing… you know everyone was saying ‘wear a mask, wear a mask’ ... and people weren’t wearing masks.”

Seeing people choose not to wear masks frustrated Urban. “I thought, what can I do as a photographer to call attention to people to wear a damn mask?”

He decided to create a pro-mask campaign using his craft. He describes his vision as “fun, a little silly, eye-catching.” They’re images that may make you stop in your tracks.

“It’s the human body,” says Urban. He used nude models and the hashtag #WearADamnMask to get his message across. “The mask campaign is supposed to be fun. It’s supposed to grab people’s attention. But at the same time, as we tape this today 220+,000 people have died to the virus or related to the virus.”

Since posting the images to his social media accounts, the feedback has surprised him. “I’ve only seen one negative comment. One! I thought I’d get a lot more honestly.”

Still, he understands that the pictures may not convince everyone to mask up. “Is it working? I don’t know.” But Urban says this is his way of taking action for what he believes in. “If I use a little sexiness to sell you to wear a mask and you save a life, that’s something that I can live with.”

