Wisconsin mayors challenge each other to make voting as safe, accessible as possible

By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Mayors of the five biggest cities in Wisconsin gathered virtually Monday to discuss how election activities are shaping up in their respective cities.

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway says the clerk’s office is working “tirelessly” after learning from April and August elections.

As of now there are 6,000 poll workers signed up in Madison, 2,000 of which are volunteers.

“On election day we’re planning to have 88 in-person polling places up and running all of those locations will be equipped with hand sanitizers everyone will be wearing masks,” Mayor Rhodes-Conway said.

The five mayors that took part in today’s zoom conference call include Madison, Green Bay, Milwaukee, Kenosha and Racine.

Each is making a friendly challenge to the other to take every step possible to make voting safe and accessible.

