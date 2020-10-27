WisDOT asks public’s input on proposed transportation plan

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is asking for the public’s input on the future of transportation in the Badger State.

The department explained that their long-range transportation plan, Connect 2050, will serve to support the economy, enhance quality of life and facilitate the efficient movement of people. There is a survey available online until Oct. 31 so that people can give their input on what transportation areas are most important to them.

The survey will ask about six areas of transportation:

Economic vitality

Safety and security

Quality of life and natural environment

System integration and connectivity

System management

Funding and project costs

Connect 2050 will cover various mediums of transportation, including roads, ports and airports.

There will also be a virtual open house to find more information on the state’s transportation system, recorded webinars and a comment forum so that people can share information that should be considered in the plan.

The department noted that staff will analyze the input and draft the Connect 2050 plan this fall. It will be shared next winter and then the public can give additional feedback on the specifics of the proposed plan. It is currently set to be completed by summer of 2021.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.