Alzheimer’s Association recognizes caregivers this November

The association noted that there are over 16 million Americans, which includes 195,000 Wisconsinites, who currently care for someone with these conditions.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Alzheimer’s Association is recognizing those who care for a person with Alzheimer’s and dementia in November, which is National Family Caregiver Month.

According to a news release, there are over 16 million Americans, which includes 195,000 Wisconsinites, who currently care for someone with these conditions.

Jennifer McAlister, the program director of the association, noted that the COVID-19 pandemic has been challenging for caregivers of those with Alzheimer’s and dementia over the past eight months.

“Many of these caregivers have experienced a reduction in outside care and support services and reduced support from family and friends in the wake of social distancing protocols,” McAlister said. “Despite these challenges, caregivers are answering the call in inspiring ways to navigate current challenges and to provide needed care to their loved ones.”

The association shared that their Wisconsin Chapter hosts free virtual programming, such as care consultations, support groups and assistance with a 24/7 Helpline. Those interested can call 800-272-3900 for the Helpline.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

