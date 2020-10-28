Assembly Speaker open to second coronavirus aid package

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As new COVID-19 cases and deaths hit Wisconsin at an unprecedented scale, Republican lawmakers may be weighing whether to pass another coronavirus relief package. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos told the Associated Press he is open to another bill and laid out what he would like to see in it.

The legislature has not passed any COVID-19 measures since mid-April, at a time when the total number of people who ever tested positive statewide was lower than the number of confirmed cases reported in the last 24 hours. Since that last bill, lawmakers have filed multiple lawsuits challenging Gov. Tony Evers' emergency orders, including the original Safer-at-Home order and more recent mask mandates.

In an email, Vos told the AP’s Scott Bauer he wants the new bill to allocate the $75 million leftover from the federal COVID-19 relief package that sent $2.2 billion to Wisconsin. So far, much of that money has been allocated directly by the governor’s office. Vos also said he wanted to see more anti-gen testing, a statement that comes on the heels of the Dept. Health and Human Services announcing it would allocate nearly 1.8 million of those tests to Wisconsin.

Over two weeks ago, Evers sent Vos and Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald an open letter, urging them to meet him at a negotiating table. In it, the governor said he welcomed the two legislator’s thoughts and feedback on how the state can get through COVID-19, but said he was disappointed that they did not respond to his request to meet in June.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.