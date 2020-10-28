Advertisement

Assembly Speaker open to second coronavirus aid package

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As new COVID-19 cases and deaths hit Wisconsin at an unprecedented scale, Republican lawmakers may be weighing whether to pass another coronavirus relief package. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos told the Associated Press he is open to another bill and laid out what he would like to see in it.

The legislature has not passed any COVID-19 measures since mid-April, at a time when the total number of people who ever tested positive statewide was lower than the number of confirmed cases reported in the last 24 hours. Since that last bill, lawmakers have filed multiple lawsuits challenging Gov. Tony Evers' emergency orders, including the original Safer-at-Home order and more recent mask mandates.

In an email, Vos told the AP’s Scott Bauer he wants the new bill to allocate the $75 million leftover from the federal COVID-19 relief package that sent $2.2 billion to Wisconsin. So far, much of that money has been allocated directly by the governor’s office. Vos also said he wanted to see more anti-gen testing, a statement that comes on the heels of the Dept. Health and Human Services announcing it would allocate nearly 1.8 million of those tests to Wisconsin.

Over two weeks ago, Evers sent Vos and Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald an open letter, urging them to meet him at a negotiating table. In it, the governor said he welcomed the two legislator’s thoughts and feedback on how the state can get through COVID-19, but said he was disappointed that they did not respond to his request to meet in June.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Court indicts Janesville man accused of armed robbery of businesses

Updated: moments ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
A Janesville man was indicted Wednesday after being accused of robbing several businesses while being armed in Wisconsin.

News

Outdoor seating may not always be an option for some restaurants

Updated: 22 minutes ago

Badgers

UW football on hold after Chryst, 11 others test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The University of Wisconsin football team will pause all team-related activities for at least seven days after a dozen people have tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Badgers halt activities amid COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: 31 minutes ago

Latest News

Local

New director of Dane County 911 Center announced

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced the new director of Dane County Department of Public Safety Communications (911) on Wednesday.

Local

Alzheimer’s Association recognizes caregivers this November

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Alzheimer’s Association is recognizing those who care for a person with Alzheimer’s and dementia in November, which is National Family Caregiver Month.

Local

Rock Co. deputies arrest man accused of hitting 2 people with car

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Rock County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Tuesday who is accused of hitting two people with a car.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 deaths remain high as percent of positive tests climbs

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
It’s the fourth time in the past eight days that the agency reported more than forty deaths in a day.

Coronavirus

Iowa County reports 2nd death of a resident who had COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Iowa County reported the second death of a county resident Wednesday who tested positive for COVID-19.

State

Dog found with front legs tied together with zip ties

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
A dog was found in Thorp with its front legs tied together using zip ties.