Biden’s lead in Wisconsin holds steady in final Marquette Law School poll

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden
President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden(U.S. Department of State / Facebook: Joe Biden)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 12:52 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Former vice president Joe Biden holds a five-point lead over President Donald Trump in the latest Marquette University Law School poll. That’s the same advantage he held in the previous poll released earlier this month, although the numbers for both candidates ticked upward as election day approaches.

Among likely voters, Biden garners 48 percent of likely voters in Wisconsin, compared with 43 percent who back President Trump. Two percent supported Libertarian Jo Jorgansen, while eight percent of those polled did not pick a candidate.

While the margin didn’t change, both the president and his Democratic challenger picked up two points, mostly at the expense of Jorgansen.

Biden’s lead is actually slightly smaller than fellow Democrat Hillary Clinton’s was right before the election four years ago. In the Marquette Law School poll released six days before that election, Clinton held a six-point advantage over the President Trump, who ended up narrowly winning the state.

The poll also found more people are planning to cast a ballot in this year’s election, describing it as a “professed turnout.” However, in a lower turnout election, President Trump gains a little ground on Biden, pulling with in three points, 48-45 percent.

Biden holds a huge lead over the president among those who have already turned in their ballot with nearly two-thirds of them telling pollsters they backed the former vice-president. Only a quarter of them said they backed President Trump.

Those numbers flip among those who haven’t cast their ballot yet. President Trump takes a majority of those voters (56%), while Biden claims only a third.

The Marquette Poll found President Trump’s job approval rating increasing since earlier this month, rising from 44 percent to 47 percent.

The MU Law School Poll was conducted between October 21 and October 25 and surveyed 806 registered voters and 749 likely ones. It has a +/- 4.3 percent margin of error among the former and a +/- 4.4 percent margin among the latter.

