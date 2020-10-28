Breezy & Warmer for Halloween

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - What a difference a year makes! 4 inches of snow fell in Madison on Halloween 2019. This time, we’ll be closer to normal temperatures. Highs are expected to reach into the mid 50′s this weekend.

High pressure is off to the south - keeping things dry for Wisconsin throughout Wednesday. Tonight, lows fall back towards the freezing mark. Thursday brings increasing cloud cover as the remnants of Zeta pass to our south. Widespread showers are expected across the southeast and Ohio River Valley through the end of the week.

Another high pressure system moves in for Friday - initially driving a rather calm wind out of the NW. Highs climb into the lower 40′s. On Halloween, the high pressure slides of to the east. Meanwhile, a strong low-pressure system slides across southern Canada. Southwest winds ramp up - bringing much warmer air into the region. Highs are expected to top out in the lower - middle 50′s.

High temperatures fall drastically following a cold front Saturday night. Temperatures dive into the upper 30′s. It’ll be a slow climb back into the 40′s next week. All signs point to a dry & calm week ahead. Temperatures climb into the mid 50′s - near 60°F by next Wednesday.

