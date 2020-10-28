Advertisement

Bullying finds way into virtual classrooms

Kids who are bullied in school are also bullied online, Dept. of Public Instruction says
By Michelle Baik
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROSS PLAINS, Wis. (WMTV) - Learning from home has not put a stop to bullying.

In some online classrooms at Glacier Creek Middle School, students are nowhere to be seen. Perry Hibner, the director of communications at the Middleton Cross Plains Area School District, described what teachers are seeing: students shutting off their Zoom cameras out of fear that others will take pictures of them and share to social media.

“I’d cry if that were happening to my child,” Berri Newberg, a parent of an eighth grader at Clinton Middle School, said. “The thought of that makes me very sad.”

She added, she was not surprised to hear of bullying in online classrooms. “My daughter just got Facebook, and she’s only added family for that reason. She doesn’t even add pictures of herself because she doesn’t want other people to use them in a cruel way.”

To move forward, Hibner said a “joint effort” is required: “I don’t know that I’d put it all on teachers because they’ve got enough things they’re dealing with. I think this is a school-wide, culture sort of thing, where we need to-- in our buildings and all districts need to-- continually have these conversations. It’s reminding the families, that even if they’re not always at home with their kids, about what the expectations should be when their child is [online].”

Beth Herman, an education consultant with the Department of Public Instruction, said anecdotes show that bullying is continuing at home. She explained, the state does not collect any information on bullying because it lacks the legislative authority.

“Students [who] engage in bullying behavior adapt to the situations they’re in to continue the behavior,” she said. “It’s a power imbalance situation, so if there’s a group of students in school who have some kind of capital-- and a lot of times its social capital-- they continue to have social capital in online environment.”

Like the DPI, the Middleton Cross Plains district urges parents to report all bullying. According to Hibner, Glacier Creek Middle has received zero complaints of cyberbullying through the online tool “Speak Up. Stay Safe!”

Hibner said that under current policy, students in the district can keep their Zoom cameras off if they don’t feel comfortable with it on. Reasons may include feeling embarrassed about showing their homes to their classmates.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Spotting child abuse during virtual learning

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Erin Sullivan
Concerns are growing that child abuse is going unnoticed during the pandemic. Reports of abuse and neglect in Madison are down significantly. Teachers are finding new ways to spot potential abuse virtually.

Back To School

Class During COVID: West Middleton Elementary

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 9:37 PM CDT
|
By Leigh Mills
Examining performance and participation as students enter week 8 of virtual learning at West Middleton Elementary School.

Education

UW-Madison to continue furloughs, avoid ‘dramatic cuts’

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 3:18 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Furloughs at the University of Wisconsin-Madison will continue for the first six months of 2021 to offset losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Education

Why online school works better for this Madison family

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 10:48 PM CDT
|

Latest News

Local

MMSD referendum would raise property taxes over four years

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 9:58 PM CDT
|
By Sanika Bhargaw
If passed, the Madison Metropolitan School District School Board could collect up to $33 million in additional taxes by 2024.

Back To School

Why online school works better for this Madison family

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 6:38 PM CDT
|
By Michelle Baik
The switch to virtual schooling has been a challenge for many families, but one Madison family has been doing it for years. They say virtual learning works better for them.

local

MMSD referendum asks to raise property taxes over four years

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 3:31 PM CDT
If the referendum passes, the school board could collect an additional $33 million in property taxes by 2024.

Education

MMSD releases 2020-21 budget proposal, 2% staff wage increase included

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 3:24 PM CDT
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Madison Metropolitan School District released its 2020-21 budget proposal Friday, which includes an average 2% increase in compensation for staff.

Education

Wisconsin receives $10 million grant to expand student mental health efforts

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 5:09 PM CDT
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Wisconsin was chosen to receive a $10 million grant to expand priority areas in student mental health.

Back To School

New Glarus district switches to all-virtual for two weeks

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 10:23 AM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
New Glarus students will be learning from home for the rest of the month.