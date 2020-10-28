Advertisement

Court indicts Janesville man accused of armed robbery of businesses

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Janesville man was indicted Wednesday after being accused of robbing several businesses while being armed in Wisconsin.

The federal grand jury in the Western District of Wisconsin reported that Devonti Wilson, 36, was charged with robbing several businesses in Janesville, Fitchburg and Madison. He was also charged with attempting to rob a Madison business in September.

The indictment also charged Wilson with having a firearm during each incident, as well as accused him of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The following businesses were listed as being allegedly robbed in the indictment:

  • Lions Quick Mart on Milton Avenue in Janesville- Sept. 8
  • Kelley Williamson Mobil on Fish Hatchery Road in Fitchburg- Sept. 8
  • 7-Eleven on South Park Street in Madison- Sept. 8
  • Attempted to rob the BP gas station on East Washington Avenue in Madison- Sept. 8
  • Kwik Trip on East Memorial Drive in Janesville- Sept. 10
  • Lions Quick Mart on East Memorial Drive in Janesville- Sept. 10
  • Exxon Tigermart on Milton Avenue in Janesville- Sept. 10
  • Walgreens on Milton Avenue in Janesville- Sept.10

Wilson will face a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison on each robbery charge, as well as a mandatory penalty of seven years on each charge of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. The court noted that any penalty imposed on brandishing a firearm charges will be served consecutive to any other penalty given.

The charge of felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition also carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison.

The Janesville, Madison and Fitchburg Police Departments, as well as the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated this case, which the charges result from.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Taylor L. Kraus will handle the prosecution of this case.

