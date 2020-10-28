Advertisement

COVID-19 deaths remain high as percent of positive tests climbs

By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Even with a significant drop from Tuesday’s record number of COVID-19-related deaths, the latest Dept. of Heath Services update shows 45 more people have died from complications related to the virus.

It’s the fourth time in the past eight days that the agency reported more than forty deaths in a day - a level it had never reached prior to this time last week.

According to DHS daily tracker, nearly 1,900 people have died because of COVID-19 and the state is on pace to eclipse 2,000 deaths sometime this weekend. In October alone, more than 500 deaths have been attributed to the virus.

MORE: Iowa County reports 2nd death of a resident who had COVID-19

The state did reach a testing milestone Wednesday, tallying its two millionth test.

However, it passed a more unsettling one earlier this week when DHS recorded the 200,000 positive test. That means just over 10 percent of all tests have come back positive - far lower than the current rate. While 1 our of every 10 tests all-time were positive, over the past week that rate surpasses 1 in 4.

Even with the number of new cases also receding from Wednesday’s record, the 3,815 new confirmed cases that were reported made up almost 40 percent of the tests results submitted to state health officials in the past day. The dip in new cases also allowed the seven-day rolling average to slip a bit, to 3,919, which is still several hundred cases higher than the rolling average ever reached prior to Saturday.

State records indicate 174 more people were admitted into Wisconsin hospitals, increasing the burden on the medical staff across the state. Nearly 1,400 COVID-19 patients are currently at state hospitals, while 339 of them are in intensive care.

