COVID-19 testing soars in Madison as record cases reported in Wisconsin

By Juliana Tornabene and Brittney Ermon
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A record number of COVID-19 cases being reported Tuesday coincided with an increase in demand for testing at Alliant Energy Center.

Public health officials say about 800 cars were packed into the parking lot at one time and waited for nearly three and a half hours.

Mailie Lloyd lives with her grandmother and said she decided to get tested as a precaution.

“It’s worth it knowing I’m not infecting anyone and I’m not sick,” she said. Lloyd also said she didn’t think people were taking COVID-19 seriously enough.

“Being selfish isn’t going to help anyone in the end,” Lloyd said.

Gov. Tony Evers urged a self-imposed lock down on Tuesday, following the record-shattering numbers. He also said the legal battles against his most recent order slowed the progress of fighting the virus. On a local level, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi says his main focus is compliance with that current order, but it’s also the biggest challenge.

“There are a lot of other dynamics in play, including our ability to get compliance, because regardless of where we are, if people aren’t complying with the orders that are out there and they don’t do a lot of good,” he said.

Parisi explained health officials have to hit a certain amount of positive cases before turning to another “Safer at Home” order. However, a county shut down is not completely off the table. Parisi did note, however that they would like to do everything they can to avoid that.

Dane County Public Health officials also said they are not planning a new health order at the moment.

