Dane County Humane Society rolls out new online appointment system

After being bombarded with calls, DCHS found a new way to connect pets with potential owners
More and more cats and dogs are finding their forever homes during this pandemic
By Tim Elliott
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Humane Society says pet adoptions continue to trend up as people look for companionship during the pandemic. There’s been so much interest that they’ve rolled out a new way for you to connect with a pet.

DCHS Director of Development and Marketing Amy Good says since the pandemic began, they’ve been bombarded with phone calls.

“So, we had actually so many phone calls we were having a hard time keeping up with all of those,” she said.

To simplify the process, DCHS rolled out a new online appointment system last week – which is also proving to be pretty popular.

“It has been phenomenal, as soon as any openings are up they are gone within 15 minutes,” Good said. “If people are looking, you should just keep refreshing your browsers and eventually an appointment will come open. Please keep trying. We do have animals that are waiting for homes,”

They humane society is booking appointments out a week in advance. Each appointment takes about an hour.

In addition to the new online system, DCHS is offering an adoption special this week. If you adopt a pet you’ll get a $25 gift card to spend in their pet supply store. Some pets are also being offered for a reduced fee.

As the pandemic continues, Good says there’s no better time to find your new best friend.

“Pandemics can be pretty lonely and isolating and pets are a great way for people to have some companionship during this time. It’s also a great way for people to transition a new pet to their home while they are working from home,”

Visit www.giveshelter.org to schedule your pet adoption appointment.

