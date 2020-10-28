Advertisement

Dodgeville Schools switches to virtual learning until Nov. 30

A staff member and three students at Kermit PK8 will quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.
A staff member and three students at Kermit PK8 will quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.(WSAZ)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DODGEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - All grades at Dodgeville School District will go virtual starting Thursday, the district announced.

The district cited the rising number of positive COVID-19 cases as to why they decided on the switch switch Wednesday, saying it was in the best interest for student and staff health.

The move to virtual learning will start Thursday and go through Nov. 30.

Dodgeville Schools added that they will continue to monitor indicators to determine if it will be safe to resume school on Dec. 1.

