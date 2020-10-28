Dodgeville Schools switches to virtual learning until Nov. 30

DODGEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - All grades at Dodgeville School District will go virtual starting Thursday, the district announced.

The district cited the rising number of positive COVID-19 cases as to why they decided on the switch switch Wednesday, saying it was in the best interest for student and staff health.

The move to virtual learning will start Thursday and go through Nov. 30.

Dodgeville Schools added that they will continue to monitor indicators to determine if it will be safe to resume school on Dec. 1.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.