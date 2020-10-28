Advertisement

Dog found with front legs tied together with zip ties

Clark County dog found with legs tied
Clark County dog found with legs tied(Clark County Sheriff's Office)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THORP, Wis. (WEAU) - A dog was found in Thorp with its front legs tied together using zip ties.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says the dog was found on Pine Road in Thorp on Oct. 26 around 4 p.m.

The dog suffered severe lacerations to the legs because of the zip ties. The dog also appeared weak and skinny.

Officials took the dog to an animal rescue representative for further care.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 715-743-3157.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Alzheimer’s Association recognizes caregivers this November

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Alzheimer’s Association is recognizing those who care for a person with Alzheimer’s and dementia in November, which is National Family Caregiver Month.

Local

Rock Co. deputies arrest man accused of hitting 2 people with car

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Rock County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Tuesday who is accused of hitting two people with a car.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 deaths remain high as percent of positive tests climbs

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
It’s the fourth time in the past eight days that the agency reported more than forty deaths in a day.

Coronavirus

Iowa County reports 2nd death of a resident who had COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Iowa County reported the second death of a county resident Wednesday who tested positive for COVID-19.

Latest News

Politics

Biden’s lead in Wisconsin holds steady in final Marquette Law School poll

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Former vice president Joe Biden holds a five-point lead over President Donald Trump in the latest Marquette University Law School poll.

News

Dane County Humane Society rolls out new online appointment system

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tim Elliott
The Dane County Humane Society is taking new pet adoptions by appointment only. You can book your appointment online.

Politics

President Trump to visit Green Bay on Friday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani and WBAY news staff
President Trump is returning to our corner of Wisconsin days before election day.

Badgers

UW football on hold after Chryst, 11 others test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The University of Wisconsin football team will pause all team-related activities for at least seven days after a dozen people have tested positive for COVID-19.

Nfl

Texans confirm COVID-19 case days after Packers game

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Houston Texans confirmed Wednesday that one of its players has tested positive for COVID-19.

Local

UnityPoint’s NICU Halloween costume contest may be the cutest election of the year

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
There’s still time for you to cast your ballot to answer the biggest question of the campaign season... which baby at UnityPoint - Meriter’s NICU has the cutest Halloween costume?