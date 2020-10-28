Dog found with front legs tied together with zip ties

THORP, Wis. (WEAU) - A dog was found in Thorp with its front legs tied together using zip ties.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says the dog was found on Pine Road in Thorp on Oct. 26 around 4 p.m.

The dog suffered severe lacerations to the legs because of the zip ties. The dog also appeared weak and skinny.

Officials took the dog to an animal rescue representative for further care.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 715-743-3157.

