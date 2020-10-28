Advertisement

Green Co. COVID-19 testing site moves exclusively to Monroe location

(MGN/Jordan E. Gilbert / USMC)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Green Co. COVID-19 testing location is changing.

According to a release issued Wednesday, COVID-19 testing will now be offered exclusively in Monroe at 628 W 10 ½ St beginning Monday, Nov. 2.

The new drive-through location is indoors, allowing those getting tested and the testing team to stay protected as the colder months approach.

The testing will continue to be offered three days per week, on Mondays from 9 am to 1 pm, Wednesdays from 2 pm to 6pm and Thursdays from 9 am to 1 pm.

Individuals wanting to get tested should sign up online at gcpublichealth.org.

Anyone 5-17 years old must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian authorized to give consent for the COVID-19 test on their behalf.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Assembly Speaker open to second coronavirus aid package

Updated: 35 minutes ago

COVID-19 deaths remain high as percent of positive tests climbs

Updated: 35 minutes ago

News

DNR board signs off on firefighting foram regulations

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
DNR board signs off on firefighting foram regulations

Education

Dodgeville Schools switches to virtual learning until Nov. 30

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
All grades at Dodgeville School District will go virtual starting Thursday, the district announced.

Latest News

Local

Court indicts Janesville man accused of armed robbery of businesses

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
A Janesville man was indicted Wednesday after being accused of robbing several businesses while being armed in Wisconsin.

News

Outdoor seating may not always be an option for some restaurants

Updated: 1 hours ago

Badgers

UW football on hold after Chryst, 11 others test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The University of Wisconsin football team will pause all team-related activities for at least seven days after a dozen people have tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Badgers halt activities amid COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: 2 hours ago

Local

Assembly Speaker open to second coronavirus aid package

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Republican lawmakers may be weighing whether to pass another coronavirus relief package.

Local

New director of Dane County 911 Center announced

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced the new director of Dane County Department of Public Safety Communications (911) on Wednesday.