Green Co. COVID-19 testing site moves exclusively to Monroe location

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Green Co. COVID-19 testing location is changing.

According to a release issued Wednesday, COVID-19 testing will now be offered exclusively in Monroe at 628 W 10 ½ St beginning Monday, Nov. 2.

The new drive-through location is indoors, allowing those getting tested and the testing team to stay protected as the colder months approach.

The testing will continue to be offered three days per week, on Mondays from 9 am to 1 pm, Wednesdays from 2 pm to 6pm and Thursdays from 9 am to 1 pm.

Individuals wanting to get tested should sign up online at gcpublichealth.org.

Anyone 5-17 years old must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian authorized to give consent for the COVID-19 test on their behalf.

