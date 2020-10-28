Advertisement

Iowa County reports 2nd death of a resident who had COVID-19

Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
Coronavirus COVID-19 generic(WRDW)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Iowa County reported the second death of a county resident Wednesday who tested positive for COVID-19.

“We extend our deepest sympathy to the family and loved ones during this time of great loss,” said Director and Health Officer with Iowa Co. Health Debbie Siegenthaler.

The Iowa County Health Department noted that the individual was over the age of 65.

The health department urged the message that everyone plays a part in reducing the spread of COVID-19. “The better we each do our part in protecting ourselves and others, the better our outcomes will be,” Siegenthaler added.

Iowa County Health Department announced the first death of a resident related to COVID-19, who was 65 years old, related to COVID-19 on Oct. 14.

The department also urged residents who are at high risk for contracting COVID-19 to take extra precautions to reduce their exposure to the virus. Iowa County Health said those are at risk include those who are 60 years of age or older, have a chronic medical condition or have a compromised immune status.

