Janesville radio DJ diagnosed with COVID-19 during Rock Co. surge

Rock Co. is seeing a steady rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, raising concerns about hospital capacity.
By Sanika Bhargaw
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County has seen a steady COVID-19 surge, reporting 1,848 active cases on Tuesday, up by more than 100 compared to Monday’s numbers.

WCLO radio sports director Josh Golberg is one of those 1,848 cases. He spoke to NBC15 on Tuesday, his third day in isolation.

“I’m already getting cabin fever,” Golberg said, adding, “There’s an element of solitude that you feel because you’re virtually helpless.”

Golberg and his wife both tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday, after both started showing mild symptoms.

“This past Saturday, I was eating or drinking something, I don’t remember what, just watching football, and I just turned to her and I said, ‘I can’t taste this, I can’t smell this’,” Golberg remembered.

Golberg said he and his wife already took several precautions including wearing masks and sanitizing often.

“My wife and I don’t go out to eat, we don’t take family trips, we don’t travel,” Golberg explained, adding, “You wonder where along the line you could have picked it up.”

Goldberg also said he plans to continue precautions after isolation, saying he does not think him getting the virus is an excuse to stop following health guidelines.

On Tuesday, Golberg said the virus feels like a mild sinus infection. However, a coworker has experienced more sever symptoms, and Golberg said he does not know what to expect.

“The uncertainty of it is kind of what is the scary part,” he said.

Golberg is just one person part of a trend of rising COVID-19 cases across Rock County. The trend has also led to increased hospitalizations, raising concerns about hospital capacity.

On Tuesday, Rock County reported 41 people hospitalized, up from 37 on Monday.

NBC15 reached out to the county’s four major hospitals. Three said they have seen an increase in COVID-19 patients. All four hospitals said they have space to care for all their patients, including those with COVID-19, but they are watching the rising case numbers closely.

SSM Health St. Mary’s hospital emphasized they have seen an increase in overall patients, not just COVID-19 cases, but patients who come in with COVID-19 tend to be in the hospital longer and take more resources.

“We have to spend a longer time taking care of those patients, so sometimes that time takes us away from taking care of other patients,” explained Kathleen Glenn, chief nursing officer at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital.

Hospitals also said they have had plans in place to handle a surge since the beginning of the pandemic, but they want to avoid using them. Health officials are continuing to remind people to follow all health guidelines.

“If we don’t continue to do the things that really keep us the safest, what happens is there’s not going to be that bed available for your loved one,” Glenn said.

Golberg added that he hopes talking about his experience will let others know they are not alone.

“If I can share my story and that would help somebody down the line that would get it, I’m all for it,” he explained.

