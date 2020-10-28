MPD investigate overnight residential burglary

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating a residential burglary on Montclair Lain that left a woman without her cash, cell phone and car keys Sunday morning.

MPD says the burglar entered the home Saturday night likely through an unlocked sliding glass door while the residents a husband and wife, were asleep. The door was left open by mistake.

When they woke up the residents noticed the wife’s purse was missing. Responding officers say they found the purse discarded outside the home but the contents, including cash, a cell phone and car keys were still missing.

The residents believe the burglar was inside the cars parked inside the garage, but nothing appeared to have been stolen from them.

