Advertisement

MPD investigate overnight residential burglary

When they woke up the residents noticed the wife’s purse was missing
(WCAX)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating a residential burglary on Montclair Lain that left a woman without her cash, cell phone and car keys Sunday morning.

MPD says the burglar entered the home Saturday night likely through an unlocked sliding glass door while the residents a husband and wife, were asleep. The door was left open by mistake.

When they woke up the residents noticed the wife’s purse was missing. Responding officers say they found the purse discarded outside the home but the contents, including cash, a cell phone and car keys were still missing.

The residents believe the burglar was inside the cars parked inside the garage, but nothing appeared to have been stolen from them.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Wisconsin Dells man arrested on 12th drunken driving charge

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A Wisconsin Dells man arrested on suspicion of drunken driving is facing his 12th charge for drunken driving.

News

Menomonee Falls voters receive completed ballots by accident

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
The clerk’s office in Menomonee Falls near Milwaukee is responding to a ballot mix-up Tuesday where two voters got absentee ballots that were already filled out.

National Politics

Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce endorse President Trump

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) endorsed President Donald Trump Tuesday at a rally in La Crosse, just one week out from Election Day.

Crime

Suspect allegedly attempts hotel break-in, scared off by guest

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Surveillance video helped the Madison Police identify a suspect in an attempted burglary of a Comfort Inn & Suites Sunday afternoon.

Latest News

Local

“Stay home:” Evers urges self-imposed lockdown as COVID-19 rates shatter records

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Evers urged everyone in Wisconsin to stop thinking COVID-19 is something that only happens elsewhere

News

Tally machine checks ahead of Election Day

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Rock Co. sees steady surge in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

City clerks check voting machines ahead of Election Day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Elise Romas
Edgerton City Clerk Treasurer Cindy Hagglund told NBC15 News she’s received a handful of phone calls from concerned voters about machine hacking.

News

Spotting child abuse during virtual learning

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Ballot error: Two voters' ballots switched in Menomonee Falls

Updated: 2 hours ago