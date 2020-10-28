Advertisement

MPD looking for missing 78-year-old woman with dementia

Priscilla Brown
Priscilla Brown(Madison Police Department)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department are asking the public for help Tuesday night in finding a 78-year-old woman with dementia.

MPD reported that Priscilla Brown left her home around 4:30 p.m. on the 4200 block of Milwaukee Street. They also added that Brown suffers from dementia and is known to “wander on occasions.”

Priscilla is about 4′9″ tall and has short grey hair. MPD continued saying that Brown is not dressed for the weather and was last seen wearing a thin black jacket with red cuffs, black jeans and black loafers.

If anyone has information on Brown’s whereabouts, they should call MPD.

