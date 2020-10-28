Advertisement

New director of Dane County 911 Center announced

Luis Bixler will serve as the new director of the Dane County Department of Public Safety Communications.
Luis Bixler will serve as the new director of the Dane County Department of Public Safety Communications.(Dane County Executive Joe Parisi)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced the new director of Dane County Department of Public Safety Communications (911) on Wednesday.

Luis Bixler, who was a former supervisor for the Dane County 911 Center, was selected for the position. The Association of Public Safety Communications Officials and National Emergency Number Association named Bixler the 911 Telecommunicator of the Year in 2009 for the State of Wisconsin.

While Bixler was a public safety communications supervisor for the county, he coordinated dispatch and call taking personnel to responses of requests for emergency asistance for fire, police and medical assistance.

According to a news release, he has also served as secretary for the Wisconsin Association of Public Safety Communications Officials and as liaison of the Public Safety Communications Center to the Madison Police Department.

Parisi said he was excited to welcome Luis back to Dane County with this new position. “Luis has unmatched experience in the field of public safety communications and a true drive to give back to his community,” Parisi said.

Bixler’s first official day will be Nov. 22.

