Advertisement

President Trump to visit Green Bay on Friday

President Trump brings law enforcement message to Janesville
President Trump brings law enforcement message to Janesville
By Nick Viviani and WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - President Trump is returning to our corner of Wisconsin days before election day.

The Trump re-election campaign announced he’ll hold what they’re calling a Make America Great Again victory rally this Friday at 2:30 P.M.

The president will deliver his remarks at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport.

Gates open at 11:30 A.M. to attend.

Trump is coming from a rally in Lower Michigan’s Oakland County Friday morning and leaves Green Bay for Rochester, Minnesota.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

City clerks check voting machines ahead of Election Day

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Elise Romas
Edgerton City Clerk Treasurer Cindy Hagglund told NBC15 News she’s received a handful of phone calls from concerned voters about machine hacking.

News

UW-Madison election survey shows Biden ahead of Trump in Wisconsin

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 6:45 PM CDT
|
By Elise Romas
Prof. Mike Wagner said that 3% is about half the number of undecided and third-party voters in 2016.

Politics

Vice President Mike Pence headed to Mosinee days before election

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 12:04 PM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
Pence is expected to speak at Central Wisconsin Airport on Wednesday.

Politics

Second lady Karen Pence coming to Waterloo

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 11:27 AM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
Second Lady Karen Pence will head to Waterloo this week to rally supporters of her husband and President Donald Trump.

Latest News

Politics

UW poll finds Biden up in three battleground states

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 11:03 AM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
With just over a week to go before Election Day, former vice president Joe Biden widened his lead over President Donald Trump in Wisconsin.

Politics

Democrat files to challenge Sen. Ron Johnson in 2022

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 8:40 AM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
With his entry, Nelson is the first person to enter the race officially and the first declare for the 2022 election cycle.

Politics

’It’s important to democracy’: Madison companies give employees time off to vote

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 7:15 PM CDT
|
By Sanika Bhargaw
Some local companies are also encouraging their employees to volunteer as poll workers and paying them for their time.

News

City of Madison tests all tabulators before they hit polling places on election day

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 11:00 PM CDT

Local

City of Madison tests all tabulators before they hit polling places on election day

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 5:55 PM CDT
|
By Michelle Baik
The Madison Clerk’s office is preparing for the Nov. 3 election and, Saturday, showed voters how it’s done.

News

Biden releases statement on Trump visit to Waukesha

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 9:48 AM CDT
|
By Vanessa Reza
The former Vice President said in a written statement that Wisconsin has "no signs of slowing down" as the state rapidly approaches 200,000 COVID-19 cases.