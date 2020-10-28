President Trump to visit Green Bay on Friday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - President Trump is returning to our corner of Wisconsin days before election day.

The Trump re-election campaign announced he’ll hold what they’re calling a Make America Great Again victory rally this Friday at 2:30 P.M.

The president will deliver his remarks at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport.

Gates open at 11:30 A.M. to attend.

Trump is coming from a rally in Lower Michigan’s Oakland County Friday morning and leaves Green Bay for Rochester, Minnesota.

