Rock Co. deputies arrest man accused of hitting 2 people with car

The Clinton man is scheduled to appear in court on at 10 a.m. on Dec. 1.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOWN OF TURTLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Tuesday who is accused of hitting two people with a car.

Rock County deputies and the Clinton Police Department responded to the call of two pedestrians that had been hit by a car around 7:25 p.m. Saturday in front of 5853 E County Highway X in the Town of Turtle.

Two people were walking across the highway when a vehicle driving eastbound struck them. Deputies continued, saying the vehicle kept driving into Clinton without stopping. Both pedestrians were injured and were taken to the hospital.

At 3:50 p.m. Tuesday, Rock County detectives met with 45-year-old Michael S. Massa at their department. According to a news release, Massa told the detectives that he was driving in the area of the crash around the time of the incident. Massa also showed the deputies a maroon 2003 GMC Yukon, which was the car he was driving at the time of the crash. Deputies noted that the vehicle had damage and was taken in as evidence.

Deputies arrested Massa, who is accused of two counts of striking person or attended or occupied vehicle. He was booked and released from the Rock County Jail.

Massa is scheduled to appear in court on at 10 a.m. on Dec. 1.

