Slow Warming Trend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Clear skies will continue into tonight. Look for temperatures to dip into the middle 20s. Another beautiful day is expected Wednesday with sunshine and highs near 50 degrees. A weak cold front will slide through Wednesday night and Thursday. This will be dry, but it’s important because it keeps a much bigger storm system to our south and keep the moisture out of here.

This means the return of sunshine for the end of the week and weekend. Halloween should be warmer with highs back to the 50s. Sunshine and pleasant temperatures should continue through Election Day with no big weathermakers on the horizon.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.