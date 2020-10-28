Advertisement

Slow Warming Trend

Temperatures Still Below Normal
Chilly temperatures expected into Wednesday morning.
Chilly temperatures expected into Wednesday morning.(WMTV Made)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Clear skies will continue into tonight. Look for temperatures to dip into the middle 20s. Another beautiful day is expected Wednesday with sunshine and highs near 50 degrees. A weak cold front will slide through Wednesday night and Thursday. This will be dry, but it’s important because it keeps a much bigger storm system to our south and keep the moisture out of here.

This means the return of sunshine for the end of the week and weekend. Halloween should be warmer with highs back to the 50s. Sunshine and pleasant temperatures should continue through Election Day with no big weathermakers on the horizon.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

The weather 'S' word the rest of the week is sunshine

Updated: 13 hours ago

Forecast

The weather ‘S’ word the rest of the week is sunshine

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By James Parish
Tuesday will be our last chilly day before temperatures start to rebound.

Forecast

Dry Week Ahead

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 9:33 PM CDT
|
By Brian Doogs
Warming temperatures by Halloween.

News

First Official Snowfall - Here's how long snow chances will last

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 8:17 AM CDT

Latest News

Forecast

Snow comes to an end but the chilly weather sticks around

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 4:14 AM CDT
|
By James Parish
Madison officially recorded its first measurable snow on Sunday.

Forecast

Light flurries tonight; Snow sticks farther NW of Madison

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 5:31 PM CDT
|
By Brendan Johnson
Light snow flurries move across Wisconsin tonight. Accumulations are more likely farther NW of Madison.

Forecast

Brendan's Sunday Forecast

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 5:29 PM CDT

News

First Alert - Light snow possible Sunday - Sunday night

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 5:52 AM CDT

Forecast

FIRST ALERT - Light snow possible Sunday - Sunday night

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 4:40 AM CDT
|
By James Parish
Light snowfall accumulations will be possible Sunday through Sunday night

Forecast

Snow sneaks in to wrap up the weekend

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 6:55 PM CDT
|
By Brendan Johnson
A rain/snow mix overspreads Wisconsin on Sunday. The event kicks off a rather quiet week of weather.