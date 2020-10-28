Suspect allegedly attempts hotel break-in, scared off by guest

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Surveillance video helped the Madison Police identify a suspect in an attempted burglary of a Comfort Inn & Suites Sunday afternoon.

The suspect, identified as 49-year-old Kenneth M. Maclin, is accused of removing a screen to a window of a hotel room before he was scared off by a guest inside.

MPD used surveillance footage to identify Maclin and an officer spotted him the same area near 4822 E. Washington Ave. Monday.

Police arrested him for attempted burglary and felony bail jumping.

