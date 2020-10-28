Advertisement

Texans confirm COVID-19 case days after Packers game

Houston is scheduled to be off this weekend.
Green Bay Packers line of scrimmage during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
Green Bay Packers line of scrimmage during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)(Matt Patterson | AP)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Houston Texans confirmed Wednesday that one of its players has tested positive for COVID-19. The announcement comes just four days after J.J. Watt and company faced off with - and lost to - the Green Bay Packers in Houston.

The team’s statement, posted onto Twitter, did not say who tested positive, only that it was a player. That player has self-isolated and Texans' Infection Response Team is already working with the NFL on contact tracing.

The Texans closed their training facility Wednesday for a thorough cleaning, saying the “health and safety of our team, as well as our entire staff, are of the highest priority.”

Houston is scheduled to be off this weekend.

The Packers have not reported any player or staff member testing positive for COVID-19 since its 35-20 win over Houston on Sunday.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Badgers

UW football on hold after Chryst, 11 others test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The University of Wisconsin football team will pause all team-related activities for at least seven days after a dozen people have tested positive for COVID-19.

Baseball

Nationwide search for Beloit Snappers' stadium company president begins

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
A nationwide search for the a company president who will oversee operations of the stadium being built for the Beloit Snappers is set to begin.

Badgers

Report: Badgers QB Graham Mertz tests positive for COVID-19 for second time

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
University of Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 a second time, meaning he will be out for at least the next three games for the Badgers.

News

Forward Madison FC parts ways with head coach

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 9:21 PM CDT
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Forward Madison FC is mutually parting ways with Technical Director and Head Coach Daryl Shore.

Latest News

Badgers

UW’s Mertz named Big Ten’s co-offensive player of the week, freshman of the week

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 10:05 AM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
It didn’t take long for University of Wisconsin’s freshman quarterback to start filling his collegiate trophy shelf.

Nfl

Rodgers throws 4 TDs as Packers beat Texans 35-20

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 3:28 PM CDT
|
By KRISTIE RIEKEN
The Green Bay Packers rebounded from their first loss with a 35-20 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday.

Sports

Badgers climb to No. 9 in latest AP Poll

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 1:19 PM CDT
|
By George Balekji
Wisconsin football continues to climb the AP Poll, this time cracking the top-10. The Badgers are now ranked No. 9 in the nation after their 45-7 win over Illinois on Friday night at Camp Randall Stadium.

Sports

Mertz makes history in his first start for the Badgers

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 11:16 PM CDT
Even as the most highly recruited quarterback in Wisconsin football history, Graham Mertz exceeded all expectations in his first career start for the Badgers. The former 4-star recruit out of Blue Valley North in the Kansas City, Missouri area completed 20-of-21 passes for 248 yards and five touchdowns while completing his first 17 passes of the game.

Sports

Forward Madison closes out 2020 season with a rally for 2-1 win

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 10:03 PM CDT
|
By George Balekji
Just to get their second season going, Forward Madison had to fight for every opportunity to practice and play and fitting for the Flamingos, that’s how their last match of 2020 ended. Forward Madison rallied late for a 2-1 win over New England Revolution II at their home away from home, Hart Park in Wauwatosa.

Football

Friday Football Blitz Week 5: Edgewood takes on Wisconsin Lutheran

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 10:37 PM CDT
|
By Juliana Tornabene
It’s Week 5 of Friday Football Blitz and this week Edgewood took on Wisconsin Lutheran.