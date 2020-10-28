Texans confirm COVID-19 case days after Packers game

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Houston Texans confirmed Wednesday that one of its players has tested positive for COVID-19. The announcement comes just four days after J.J. Watt and company faced off with - and lost to - the Green Bay Packers in Houston.

The team’s statement, posted onto Twitter, did not say who tested positive, only that it was a player. That player has self-isolated and Texans' Infection Response Team is already working with the NFL on contact tracing.

The Texans closed their training facility Wednesday for a thorough cleaning, saying the “health and safety of our team, as well as our entire staff, are of the highest priority.”

Houston is scheduled to be off this weekend.

The Packers have not reported any player or staff member testing positive for COVID-19 since its 35-20 win over Houston on Sunday.

Statement from the Houston Texans: pic.twitter.com/hcvw5h5wra — Texans PR (@TexansPR) October 28, 2020

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.