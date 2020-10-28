Advertisement

Two teens arrested in connection to July shots fired incident

(MGN Image)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police arrested two teens Tuesday in connection to a shots fired incident that occurred over the summer.

On July 6 an 18-year-old from Verona was merging onto the West Beltline Highway from S. Gammon Rd. when an SUV pulled up next to him and fired multiple shots, according to MPD.

The 18-year-old’s car was hit three times, and officers later recovered six shell casings from the scene.

The MPD Violent Crimes Unit arrested 17-year-old Lazerek B. Austin from Verona and 17-year-old Donivan L. Douglas from Madison for first degree reckless endangerment. Both were booked into the Dane County Jail.

