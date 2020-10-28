UnityPoint’s NICU Halloween costume contest may be the cutest election of the year

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Election season is heating up and we’re just days away from the votes being tallied. But, there’s still time for you to cast your ballot to answer the biggest question of the campaign season... which baby at UnityPoint - Meriter’s NICU has the cutest Halloween costume?

The hospital shared pictures of nine infants dressed up as everything from R2-D2 to milk and cookies. There’s even a little flower named Lily. 💐

To vote, all you have to do is flip through all of their pictures on the Facebook post and like your favorite. Simple as that. The photo with the most likes by the end of Halloween will be named the winner and get a prize, the hospital’s post said.

A hospital spokesperson explained the hospital staff took COVID-19 precautions when dressing up the tykes and it was their parents who took the pictures. And, while the winner does get an extra prize, all of the babies involved will get a gift.

Now, it’s time for you to decide who is the cutest.

(SPOILER ALERT: It’s all of them!)

NICU Halloween Costume Contest: Cast your votes now! From R2D2 and Yoda to skeletons and cookies and milk, our tiniest... Posted by UnityPoint Health - Meriter on Monday, October 26, 2020

