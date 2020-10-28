Advertisement

UW set to resume clinical trial for AstraZeneca’s investigational COVID-19 vaccine

(KWTX)
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (UW Health) - A clinical trial of an investigational COVID-19 vaccine has resumed in the United States after the FDA and an independent safety review board completed their review of a trial participant in the United Kingdom who became ill.

UW received approval on Friday, October 23 to reopen its clinical trial of AstraZeneca’s investigational COVID-19 vaccine. The trial should officially resume next week. Thirty-six participants received the first of two shots before the study was paused on September 6, and they continued to receive study-related checkups and blood draws throughout the pause period. Those participants will now have the option to receive their second dose. No additional participants were enrolled during the pause.

Enrollment is expected to resume over the next several weeks, and the UW study team will begin contacting individuals who had previously expressed interest in participating in the trial. Participants at all study locations will need to complete a revised informed consent form that includes updated safety information.

“We are thrilled to be back. These extensive reviews show that experts have the best interest of the public at heart,” said Dr. William Hartman, principal investigator for the trial and an assistant professor of anesthesiology. “A single patient out of 20,000 worldwide developed an unexplained illness and the trial was halted. They took the time to figure out the safety. The system works.”

Individuals interested in learning more about participating in the study are encouraged to email uwcovidvaccine@clinicaltrials.wisc.edu, call the hotline at 608-262-8300 or 833-306-0681, or visit the study website to learn more.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

UnityPoint NICU Halloween Costume Contest

Updated: 13 minutes ago

News

Warmest day in about a week

Updated: 29 minutes ago

Coronavirus

Local testing demand increases as record COVID cases soar in Wisconsin

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene and Brittney Ermon
Amid the record-breaking covid cases, can we expect another Dane County shutdown?

News

High testing demand in Madison amid COVID-19 surge

Updated: 10 hours ago

Latest News

News

Cyberbullying occurring in classrooms this year

Updated: 10 hours ago

Local

Police: 78-year-old woman with dementia reported missing found

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Just before midnight, an officer on patrol spotted Brown around four miles from her home.

News

Menomonee Falls voters receive completed ballots by accident

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
The clerk’s office in Menomonee Falls near Milwaukee is responding to a ballot mix-up Tuesday where two voters got absentee ballots that were already filled out.

National Politics

Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce endorse President Trump

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) endorsed President Donald Trump Tuesday at a rally in La Crosse, just one week out from Election Day.

State

Western Wisconsin Trump supporters gather at MAGA rally

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
One week from election day, thousands of Trump supporters turned out to the La Crosse Speedway to show their support for the president--Trump is hoping to turn Wisconsin red like he did in 2016.

Local

“Stay home:” Evers urges self-imposed lockdown as COVID-19 rates shatter records

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Evers urged everyone in Wisconsin to stop thinking COVID-19 is something that only happens elsewhere