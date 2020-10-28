Warmest weather in a week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Good Wednesday morning! Make to bundle up this morning. It’s cold outside, even for the end of October. Temperatures are in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees across the entire area. However, the wind is picking up out of the south southwest this morning. This adding a wind chill factor to the actual air temperature, so feels like temperatures are in the teens and 20s across the area. The sky is mostly clear and no rain or snow are expected this morning. There are not any major weather problems that are going to impact the morning commute.

Today will likely be the pick day of the week, so try to get outside and enjoy the nicer weather. After a chilly morning, this afternoon is going to be sunny and warmest day in a week. High temperatures will be near 50 degrees, which is still just below average for this time of year. The wind won’t be as strong this afternoon. Expect a southwest wind at around 10 mph.

Wednesday's Planner (WMTV NBC15)

Clouds will start to increase this evening as a weak cold front drops south into the area. This front won’t produce any rain. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and chilly. Lows will be in the low to mid 30s.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy and cooler. High temperatures on Thursday will only be in the low to mid 40s. Some of the forecast models try to bring in a stray shower, or two, Thursday, but right now I am going to leave the forecast dry. There will likely be a better chance for a stray shower or late rain closer to lake Michigan. The remnants of Zeta will team up with another storm system and bring some heavy rain to parts of the country well south of southern Wisconsin.

Forecast Map - Thursday (WMTV NBC15)

High pressure will build back into the area on Friday. This means quiet weather with lots of sunshine. Friday will still be cool, though. Highs on Friday will be in the low to mid 40s.

Forecast Map - Friday (WMTV NBC15)

The weather doesn’t look very scary over the Halloween weekend. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the low to mid 50s, which is seasonable for this time of year. A strong storm system will stay well north of the area Saturday night. This system won’t bring any rain to the area on Saturday or Sunday. However, it will throw a cold front our direction. This front will knock our temperatures down. Highs on Sunday will only be near 40 degrees. This weekend is also going to be breezy. Expect gusty south winds on Saturday and gusty northwest winds on Sunday. Both days will feature a ton of sunshine.

Halloween Weekend (WMTV NBC15)

The quiet, sunny weather will continue into next week, and temperatures will start to warm. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees and in the low to mid 50s on Tuesday. The weather won’t stop anyone from voting on Election Day in southern Wisconsin.

