Advertisement

Western Wisconsin Trump supporters gather at MAGA rally

By Hayley Spitler
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WEAU) - One week from election day, thousands of Trump supporters turned out to the La Crosse Speedway to show their support for the president--Trump is hoping to turn Wisconsin red like he did in 2016.

“In this area it’s really important because there are a lot of Democrats who live in this area and there’s a lot of Republicans,” said Bradley Amundson, a rally attendee. “We’ll see, whoever gets the vote out is going to win this area.”

Amundson traveled over 100 miles to attend the MAGA rally Tuesday.

An initial gathering in La Crosse was canceled earlier in October hours before Trump announced he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Trump supporter Justin Montello was happy the president still made it to La Crosse County before November 3.

“He’s a trooper for being able to have COVID at his age, to knock it out of the park and get right back out and work,” Montello said. “Honestly, he’s doing three rallies a day--I don’t even think I could do that.”

The rally drew in thousands of attendees in the middle of the pandemic.

However, those WEAU spoke to said they were not afraid of catching the virus.

“We do have our masks that we’re going to be wearing when we’re in close with other people,” Amundson added.

“For me, I’m not very concerned with COVID at all,” Montello said. “It’s extremely important for [Trump] to get out to all the battleground states right now, just showing that he cares and being here.”

The Badger State was critical for a Trump victory four years ago and turning out the votes here in Western Wisconsin will once again be key on election night.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID-19 testing soars in Madison as record cases reported in Wisconsin

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene and Brittney Ermon
A record number of COVID-19 cases being reported Tuesday coincided with an increase in demand for testing at Alliant Energy Center.

News

High testing demand in Madison amid COVID-19 surge

Updated: 59 minutes ago

News

Cyberbullying occurring in classrooms this year

Updated: 1 hour ago

Local

MPD looking for missing 78-year-old woman with dementia

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Madison Police Department are asking the public for help Tuesday night in finding a 78-year-old woman with dementia.

News

Menomonee Falls voters receive completed ballots by accident

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
The clerk’s office in Menomonee Falls near Milwaukee is responding to a ballot mix-up Tuesday where two voters got absentee ballots that were already filled out.

Latest News

National Politics

Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce endorse President Trump

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) endorsed President Donald Trump Tuesday at a rally in La Crosse, just one week out from Election Day.

Local

“Stay home:” Evers urges self-imposed lockdown as COVID-19 rates shatter records

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Evers urged everyone in Wisconsin to stop thinking COVID-19 is something that only happens elsewhere

News

Tally machine checks ahead of Election Day

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Rock Co. sees steady surge in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

City clerks check voting machines ahead of Election Day

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Elise Romas
Edgerton City Clerk Treasurer Cindy Hagglund told NBC15 News she’s received a handful of phone calls from concerned voters about machine hacking.