Wisconsin Dells man arrested on 12th drunken driving charge

(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BARABOO, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin Dells man arrested on suspicion of drunken driving is facing his 12th charge for drunken driving.

The Baraboo News Republic reported that 51-year-old Walter Decorah made his initial appearance Tuesday in Sauk County Circuit Court. Judge Patricia Barrett set bail at $15,000 cash.

Authorities say Decorah was arrested for falling asleep behind the steering wheel at a stop sign.

He was charged with driving while intoxicated, operating with a prohibited alcohol content and driving with a revoked license.

