Advertisement

Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce endorse President Trump

WMC listed the president’s tax cuts, regulatory reform and pro-growth energy policies as highlights of their endorsement.
President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Gastonia, N.C., Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.
President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Gastonia, N.C., Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.(AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) endorsed President Donald Trump Tuesday at a rally in La Crosse, just one week out from Election Day.

“We are already seeing a swift rebound following the most significant economic downturn in our country’s history,” said WMC President and CEO Kurt Bauer of their endorsement.

WMC listed the president’s tax cuts, regulatory reform and pro-growth energy policies as highlights of their endorsement. They also cited President Trump’s “Pro-America” trade policies, saying they opened up new markets for Wisconsin businesses and “solidified billions of dollars” in exports from manufacturers and dairy producers.

The association continued, saying the roughly $1,400 tax reform and energy policies were other reasons for the endorsement. WMC continued, saying they need a president who puts workers, businesses and Wisconsin first.

“President Trump has a proven record of doing just that and deserves our vote on November 3rd,” Bauer said.

The WMC is the largest business association in Wisconsin and is made up of the state chamber and manufacturers' association.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

New COVID cases hit highest levels yet

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
COVID-19 is surging across the country, breaking pandemic records.

News

City clerks check voting machines ahead of Election Day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Elise Romas
Edgerton City Clerk Treasurer Cindy Hagglund told NBC15 News she’s received a handful of phone calls from concerned voters about machine hacking.

National Politics

The policies behind the North Carolina U.S. Senate race

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kyle Midura
Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) and Democratic challenger Lt. Col. Cal Cunningham discuss coronavirus, racial justice, and health care reform.

National Politics

Biden vows unity can ‘save this country’; Trump targets Midwest

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILL WEISSERT, ALEXANDRA JAFFE and AAMER MADHANI
The aggressive schedule is a sign of confidence by the Biden team, which is trying to stretch the electoral map and open up more paths to 270 electoral college votes. Trump is countering by focusing on the Democrats' “blue wall” states.

Latest News

National Politics

Post office: Get your ballots in the mail now

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
For most states, the deadline to receive mail-in ballots is Election Day.

National

Voters in some states unable to cast early ballots in person

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
That is raising concerns about heavy crowds on Nov. 3 amid a renewed spread of the coronavirus.

National Politics

Social media CEOs to face grilling from Republican senators

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Senate Commerce Committee has summoned Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Google’s Sundar Pichai to testify for a hearing Wednesday.

National

Extreme weather forces evacuations across the country

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
Extreme weather is forcing evacuations across the country.

National Politics

Barrett sworn in at court as issues important to Trump await

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The court is weighing a plea from the president to prevent the Manhattan district attorney from acquiring his tax returns as well as appeals from his campaign to shorten the deadline for receiving and counting absentee ballots in the battleground states of North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

National Politics

Judge: US can’t replace Trump in accuser’s defamation suit

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By LARRY NEUMEISER
The decision by U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan came after the Justice Department argued that the United States — and by extension the American people — should replace Trump as the defendant in a lawsuit filed by the columnist E. Jean Carroll.