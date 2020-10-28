Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce endorse President Trump

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) endorsed President Donald Trump Tuesday at a rally in La Crosse, just one week out from Election Day.

“We are already seeing a swift rebound following the most significant economic downturn in our country’s history,” said WMC President and CEO Kurt Bauer of their endorsement.

WMC listed the president’s tax cuts, regulatory reform and pro-growth energy policies as highlights of their endorsement. They also cited President Trump’s “Pro-America” trade policies, saying they opened up new markets for Wisconsin businesses and “solidified billions of dollars” in exports from manufacturers and dairy producers.

The association continued, saying the roughly $1,400 tax reform and energy policies were other reasons for the endorsement. WMC continued, saying they need a president who puts workers, businesses and Wisconsin first.

“President Trump has a proven record of doing just that and deserves our vote on November 3rd,” Bauer said.

The WMC is the largest business association in Wisconsin and is made up of the state chamber and manufacturers' association.

