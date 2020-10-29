Advertisement

A chill follows this weekend’s mild Halloween

A strong cold front moves in after Saturday’s 50°F highs - dropping temperatures by nearly 20­°F.
Warmer air moves in along with gusty winds for Halloween. A strong cold front quickly follows - dropping temps into the 30's & 40's for Sunday/Monday.
Warmer air moves in along with gusty winds for Halloween. A strong cold front quickly follows - dropping temps into the 30's & 40's for Sunday/Monday.(WMTV NBC15)
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - There’s nothing spooky about Halloween’s forecast - sunshine & temperatures in the 50′s. It’s what follows that brings a chill! Expect a nearly 20°F drop between Saturday & Sunday.

The remnants of Zeta have spent the day passing to our south. A competing high-pressure center to our NW has driven winds out of North today. Widespread cloud cover has kept highs in the 40′s. Much of the same is expected tomorrow - highs in the lower 40′s. However, as high-pressure moves in closer, sunshine breaks out throughout the day.

Lows remain near freezing for the next few mornings. As high-pressure slides east, a strong low-pressure center swings through southern Canada. The two systems work to drive winds out of the southwest for Halloween. Temperatures warm into the lower and mid 50′s under winds which could gust upwards of 35 mph.

The warm-up is short-lived. An attendant cold front swings through overnight into Sunday - bringing cloud cover and much cooler temperatures. Highs on Sunday could be nearly 20°F cooler than Saturday. Breezy NW winds will keep the chilly air over Wisconsin through Monday. Sunshine breaks out at the beginning of the week. Highs slowly climb through the 40′s and into the 50′s and 60′s by the middle of next week.

