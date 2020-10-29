Advertisement

Argyle School District remains closed through end of week

By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Argyle School District announced Tuesday it will remain closed through the end of the week.

Update 2:07 pm... The school office and building will remain closed on Thursday and Friday this week. Materials are...

Posted by Argyle School District, Argyle, WI on Wednesday, October 28, 2020

Elementary and middle school are scheduled to return to face-to-face instruction on Monday, Nov. 2. The district says high school instruction will remain virtual through Nov. 9.

Materials are available for pickup at the school office. If additional materials are needed, the district says to contact them and they will do their best to locate them.

Updated: 3 hours ago