Argyle School District remains closed through end of week
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Argyle School District announced Tuesday it will remain closed through the end of the week.
Elementary and middle school are scheduled to return to face-to-face instruction on Monday, Nov. 2. The district says high school instruction will remain virtual through Nov. 9.
Materials are available for pickup at the school office. If additional materials are needed, the district says to contact them and they will do their best to locate them.
Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.