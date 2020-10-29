Advertisement

Blackhawk Technical College COVID-19 test site to close early again Thursday

This is the second week in a row the site has had to close early.
Rock Co. to open weekly COVID-19 testing site
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Blackhawk Technical College COVID-19 test site will close early on Thursday due to the high amount of tests they administered on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the college explained that the Wisconsin National Guard had administered 607 COVID-19 tests on Wednesday, just the third official day of testing at the Central Campus.

The BTC test site is only authorized to conduct 900 tests each week, so there are only 293 test left for Thursday. The spokesperson explained the testing site will be closing early tomorrow, for the second week in a row, as soon as the remaining tests are done.

Those who plan to get tested on Thursday should arrive early, the spokesperson recommended. The testing period begins at 11 a.m. on Thursdays.

The spokesperson also added that due to heavy traffic, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office recommends people access the site through Highway 51 and Sunny Lane.

