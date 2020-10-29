Counting absentee ballots starts as soon as polls open on Election Day

DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Just six days until Election Day, more than 1.5 million absentee ballots have already been cast in Wisconsin. NBC15 looked into how and when all those ballots are counted.

According to state law, poll workers cannot start opening and processing mail-in ballots until the polls open on November 3. Once local officials start the count, they have to keep going until all ballots are counted.

According to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, most municipalities have to turn over some results to their county by 4 p.m. on Wednesday, November 4. However, this does not mean they have to stop counting if there are more ballots left. The Elections Commission emphasized that all ballots returned by 8 p.m. on Election Day will be counted.

On Tuesday, Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell had a similar message for voters.

“All the absentees will be counted the same as all other ballots, and all that show up on time will be recorded,” McDonell said.

McDonell said a record number of poll workers have signed up to work on Election Day, and the county has also invested in extra machines.

“In some cases you might have had one scanner at a polling place, but for the larger ones we have two, and so that’ll speed it up in a lot of locations around the county,” McDonell explained.

McDonell expects most of Dane County’s results to be up by midnight. Any remaining results should come in overnight.

“In the morning, Dane County’s results will be obvious," he said.

It might take a little longer than usual to get results statewide, because of the law stating mail-in ballots cannot be counted until Election Day.

“My understanding at least is that it was there to ensure that nobody would know how things were going with the election in advance of Election Day,”said Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul.

To help speed things up, Kaul encouraged any voter who can to vote early.

“Getting those ballots in earlier means there are fewer people at the polls on Election Day,” he explained.

Getting results past midnight is not unheard of in a presidential or other statewide election. However, both McDonell and Kaul agree the state should have allowed ballot counting before November 3.

“We had a bipartisan bill with republican and democratic sponsors and the assembly and the senate. And it didn’t go anywhere,” McDonell said, adding it was frustrating but he hopes there will be movement on this issue in the future.

Kaul added, “I think that’s a law that should be changed, I wish republicans in the legislature would have taken that action.”

NBC15 also looked at absentee ballot numbers in our 14-county viewing area. With just the mail-in ballots cast, voter turnout is at 46 percent. Including the ballots cast in-person absentee, voter turnout increases to nearly 56 percent.

