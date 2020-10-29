COVID-19 testing centers to expand across the state

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Additional COVID-19 testing centers were announced Thursday for Wisconsin, which will have the capacity to test about 48,000 people each week.

Gov. Tony Evers and state Department of Health Services designee Andrea Palm announced the new sites, which includes 71 new free testing sites. They will be located across 56 counties and seven tribal nations in the state.

The governor noted how “critically important” testing is in the state’s response to fighting COVID-19.

“Distance is one barrier that we can do something about, and one of the ways to address this issue is to offer testing in more place,” he said. Gov. Evers continued, explaining that the new sites are meant to ensure consistent access to testing across all regions in Wisconsin.

Each of the sites use the same online testing registration and result system, COVID Connect, and are able to conduct between 300 and 400 tests a day.

The new sites will open in October and will run through Dec. 10. Thirty-five of the sites will be available between one and three days a week in 29 counties or tribal nations, while 31 of them will be available every other week in 27 counties or tribal nations. The remaining five sites will be open once a month in three counties.

The Wisconsin National Guard will staff each site with one local site manager at each location. The governor’s office noted that the National Guard has collected over 700,000 COVID-19 tests since the beginning of the pandemic.

The State of Wisconsin Emergency Operations Center, the state National Guard, local and tribal public health and county and tribal emergency management have all partnered to hold these sites. Coordinators with the Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition also worked to establish these testing centers.

