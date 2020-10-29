Advertisement

Father, 5-year-old daughter killed in Kenosha County crash

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2020
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) - Sheriff’s officials say a father and his 5-year-old daughter have died in a highway collision with a semi in Kenosha County.

Authorities say a Mini Cooper driven by the 43-year-old Kenosha man was traveling at a high rate of speed on county Highway Q in Bristol about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday when it struck the semi that was attempting to turn onto another county highway.

The father was pronounced dead at the scene. His daughter was taken to the hospital by the Bristol Fire Department and later died of her injuries.

The victims have not been identified. The investigation into the crash is still ongoing.

