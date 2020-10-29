Gusty Winds Thursday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -High pressure will pass to the north today while what is left of Hurricane Zeta passes well to the south. This means a lot of cloud cover on our Thursday, but overall dry conditions. The tight pressure gradient between systems will lead to a stiff and cool wind out of the north. Winds could gust to 25 mph through the afternoon hours. With little in the way of sunshine, highs will be held down into the lower 40s. Clouds will continue tonight as winds die down. Look for lows to dip into the upper 20s.

Early cloud cover Friday will give way to afternoon sunshine. Cool temperatures will remain with highs back to the lower 40s. Sunshine and gusty southerly winds will bump temperatures to the lower and middle 50s for Halloween Saturday! Enjoy it because a cold front sweeps through Saturday night and Sunday. Gusty northerly winds will drop temperatures back to the 40s for highs. This front will be dry.

Early look at next week shows continued calm and pleasant conditions. With plentiful sunshine, highs will start into the 40s and jump to the 50s by Election Day. The warming trend continues through the second half of the week with temperatures climbing to near 60 degrees by Wednesday.

