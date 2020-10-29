Advertisement

Gusty Winds Thursday

Cool & Cloudy Conditions
Southern Wisconsin
Southern Wisconsin(WMTV Made)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -High pressure will pass to the north today while what is left of Hurricane Zeta passes well to the south. This means a lot of cloud cover on our Thursday, but overall dry conditions. The tight pressure gradient between systems will lead to a stiff and cool wind out of the north. Winds could gust to 25 mph through the afternoon hours. With little in the way of sunshine, highs will be held down into the lower 40s. Clouds will continue tonight as winds die down. Look for lows to dip into the upper 20s.

Early cloud cover Friday will give way to afternoon sunshine. Cool temperatures will remain with highs back to the lower 40s. Sunshine and gusty southerly winds will bump temperatures to the lower and middle 50s for Halloween Saturday! Enjoy it because a cold front sweeps through Saturday night and Sunday. Gusty northerly winds will drop temperatures back to the 40s for highs. This front will be dry.

Early look at next week shows continued calm and pleasant conditions. With plentiful sunshine, highs will start into the 40s and jump to the 50s by Election Day. The warming trend continues through the second half of the week with temperatures climbing to near 60 degrees by Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Breezy & Warmer for Halloween

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Brendan Johnson
No snow for Halloween! All signs point warmer, yet breezy conditions for the spookiest day of the year.

Forecast

Brendan's Wednesday Forecast

Updated: 17 hours ago

News

Warmest day in about a week

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 8:13 AM CDT

Forecast

Warmest weather in a week

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 4:29 AM CDT
High temperatures on Wednesday will be near 50 degrees.

Latest News

Forecast

Slow Warming Trend

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 9:01 PM CDT
|
By Brian Doogs
Temperatures still expected to remain below normal.

News

The weather 'S' word the rest of the week is sunshine

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 8:03 AM CDT

Forecast

The weather ‘S’ word the rest of the week is sunshine

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 4:13 AM CDT
|
By James Parish
Tuesday will be our last chilly day before temperatures start to rebound.

Forecast

Dry Week Ahead

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 9:33 PM CDT
|
By Brian Doogs
Warming temperatures by Halloween.

News

First Official Snowfall - Here's how long snow chances will last

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 8:17 AM CDT

Forecast

Snow comes to an end but the chilly weather sticks around

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 4:14 AM CDT
|
By James Parish
Madison officially recorded its first measurable snow on Sunday.