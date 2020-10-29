Advertisement

Ivanka Trump to visit Madison on Friday

The president’s daughter and advisor will stump for votes
Ivanka Trump speaks in Hilbert, Wisconsin earlier this month for a reelection campaign event.
Ivanka Trump speaks in Hilbert, Wisconsin earlier this month for a reelection campaign event.(WBAY Staff)
By Tim Elliott
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As Election Day inches closer, Ivanka Trump will be in Madison on Friday to campaign for her father, President Donald Trump.

The Trump campaign confirmed Ivanka will be in Madison, but declined to specify where she’ll be visiting. She works as an advisor in the White House.

“I look forward to visiting Wisconsin on Friday to discuss how my father has delivered for the great people of this state. President Trump has renegotiated unfair trade deals, protected our farmers, cut taxes for hardworking families and advanced school choice. My father fights every day for the hard working people of Wisconsin, and will continue to do so for four more years!” Ivanka is quoted as saying in a news release from the campaign.

Ms. Trump has already been to Wisconsin to campaign for her father several times.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Class During Covid: How teachers at Patrick Marsh Middle School are measuring success

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Regent Street businesses react to canceled Badger game

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brittney Ermon
Bar owners said the game day cancellation is going to cost them.

News

Regent Street businesses react to Badgers being on hold

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Pandemic poll workers talk safety on Election Day

Updated: 6 hours ago

Latest News

Coronavirus

Blackhawk Technical College COVID-19 test site to close early again Thursday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Blackhawk Technical College COVID-19 test site will close early on Thursday due to the high amount of tests they administered on Wednesday.

Badgers

UW football on hold after Chryst, 11 others test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The University of Wisconsin football team will pause all team-related activities for at least seven days after a dozen people have tested positive for COVID-19.

News

FBI warns ransomware assault threatens US healthcare system

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Federal agencies say cybercriminals are unleashing a major ransomware assault against the U.S. healthcare system.

News

A timeline of Gov. Evers’ COVID-19 response and the backlash because of it

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Since the pandemic’s onset in March, the Governor has faced lawsuit after lawsuit challenging his virus emergency orders

News

Argyle School District remains closed through end of week

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Argyle School District announced Tuesday it will remain closed through the end of the week.

Local

State Supreme Court agrees to hear challenge to mask mandate case

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Wisconsin Supreme Court has agreed to take on the case Wednesday that wants to challenge the mask mandate in Wisconsin.