Joe Biden campaign event to take place in Milwaukee Friday

The campaign has still not released where in Milwaukee the event will be held, but the tentative start time is 6:30 p.m.
Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks about the coronavirus and health care at The Queen theater, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, in Wilmington, Del.
Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks about the coronavirus and health care at The Queen theater, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, in Wilmington, Del.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s campaign has announced his event will be held in Milwaukee on Friday.

The campaign had previously reported on Monday that Biden would be visiting the Badger State this week, but did not release the city the event would be held in.

The campaign has still not released where in Milwaukee the event will be held, but the tentative start time is 6:30 p.m.

Biden will encourage Wisconsinites to vote during the event as well as discuss the crises the country is currently facing.

This visit takes place just four days before Election Day.

