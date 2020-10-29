City of Madison announces new Deputy Mayor

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway announced a new addition Thursday to her staff.

Reuben Sanon will join the mayor’s team as Deputy Mayor.

Sanon was most recently the Communications and Diversity Strategist for the City of Sun Prairie. He worked closely with neighborhood navigators to empower undeserved communities.

Sanon has also served as a Program Director at the Morgridge Center for Public Service at University of Wisconsin- Madison where he paired students with community organizations. In this role, he was able to manage and maintain relationships with over 90 community organizations in Dane County, as well as presenting at state and national conferences on best practices of civic engagement.

The mayor said Sanon would be a great addition to her team. “I really like his enthusiasm, background, experiences, and love of Madison,” Rhodes-Conway said. “I know he will strengthen our resident outreach and engagement efforts to the benefit of the whole City.”

His first day on the job will be Nov. 2.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.