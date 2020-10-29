Advertisement

Madison restaurant opts for outdoor ‘igloos’ to give customers more options

While these tents create a different type of dining experience, there is a catch.
By Caroline Peterson
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Whether you refer to them as bubbles, igloos or pods, restaurants are opting for covered outdoor dining options amid COVID-19 restrictions and the winter months ahead. However, these enclosed tent spaces are not available to all businesses and have limitations.

ZuZu Cafe and Market in Madison has a private patio, that features several clear and plastic ‘igloos.’ Managing partner of the restaurant, Sabri Darsouni, said they bought them in July and put them up when the temperatures started dropping.

“Right after a customer goes, we go ahead and clean them up,” he said.

Darsouni said only members of the same household can sit inside. There is a vent on top and the door to the igloo stays open. They also have heaters available on the patio if the tent is not an option.

Customers, like Ashley Check who brought her two young children to enjoy a snack outside, said they welcome the chance to dine this way.

“We’ve been ordering takeout. This is kind of a way that feels like we are going to a restaurant,” she said.

City of Madison Street Vending Coordinator Meaghan Blake-Horst said she estimates several dozen other restaurants are trying to utilize space in a similar way.

“You know, winter was a lot more challenging than we were expecting,” she said.

While the ‘outdoor bubbles' provide options, they do not offer more space. Because the seating is enclosed, it counts toward how many people are allowed to sit inside the restaurant, according to Dane Co. capacity limits.

“According to the health department with their current orders, as soon as you add one wall to your pop up tent or your tent structure, it becomes an inside establishment," Blake-Horst said.

Restaurants that do not have the luxury of having private patios, are not allowed to use any type of enclosed space outdoors.

“Right now we do not allow these igloos or tents on the right away. So, the streets or sidewalks. We do allow pop-up tents within some of our streateries based on their space and propane heaters as well,” Blake-Horst said.

Darsouni said they have been following capacity limits and will adapt.

“We’ve got the hang of how to deal with it, but obviously this is a bigger scale with the pandemic,” he said.

As the cold looms, even customers know what is at stake.

“You know, it is Wisconsin so it’s really hard. We are hoping our favorite places make it through," Check said.

For additional information on the guidelines for outdoor tents on both private and public properties, click HERE.

