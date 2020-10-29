Milton High School transitions to virtual learning amid COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Milton High School will transition to virtual learning for two weeks amid rising COVID-19 cases of students.

The School District of Milton announced the changes Thursday, saying the rise in COVID-19 cases at the school and guidance from the county were the deciding factors in making the switch. District Communications and Safety Coordinator Kari Klebba reported that there have been 10 cases among students at the high school in the past two days.

This Friday will serve as a non-instructional day for all high school students while teachers get ready for virtual learning. Virtual instruction will begin on Monday through at least Nov. 13.

The district explained that they will then evaluate if returning to in-person learning is a valid option, if active COVID-19 cases has decreased.

All extracurricular activities, including athletic practices and competitions, will be canceled until they can transition to a fully virtual format.

This switch only affects high school students. Milton Schools said all other schools in the district have not seen a significant increase in COVID-19 cases and will continue with regular classes.

The district continued, saying breakfast and lunch for high school students can be picked up at Milton High School on all virtual learning days, starting Friday.

