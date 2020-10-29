Advertisement

More child sex allegations emerge against Cashton man

Jerome Leuck, 74, of Cashton
Jerome Leuck, 74, of Cashton(Monroe Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPARTA, Wis. (WMTV) - Four more people are now accusing a 74-year-old man of sexually assaulting them when they were children.

According to the Monroe Co. Sheriff’s Office, Jerome Leuck was arrested on October 14 on multiple counts of sexual assault of child, including allegations that stretch back to 2011. He was released from jail on $1,000 bond the next day.

Since his arrest four more people have come forward alleging Leuck had sexually assaulted them as well, the Sheriff’s Office continued. It added that investigators are currently looking into the latest accusations.

When their investigation is complete, the new information will be sent to the Monroe Co. District Attorney’s Office.

Among the charges Leuck currently faces are:

  • 1st Degree Child Sexual Assault with person under 13
  • 1st Degree Child Sexual Assault with person under 12
  • Two counts of 2nd Degree Sexual Assault of a Child
  • Two counts of Child Enticement-Sexual Contact
  • Five counts of Incest

Leuck is schedule to make his initial appearance on Nov. 23.

